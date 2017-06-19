Laura Ramos, Married High School Teac...

Laura Ramos, Married High School Teacher, Arrested For Having Sex with Special Ed Student

A married Connecticut high school teacher, Laura Ramos, has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a special education student. A wife and a mother, she admitted to having sex with an 18-year-old student while teaching at Central High School in Bridgeport, Conn.

