Laura Ramos, Married High School Teacher, Arrested For Having Sex with Special Ed Student
A married Connecticut high school teacher, Laura Ramos, has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a special education student. A wife and a mother, she admitted to having sex with an 18-year-old student while teaching at Central High School in Bridgeport, Conn.
