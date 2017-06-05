Juneteenth' celebration takes over Main Street, McLevy Green
Otis Hart, of Bridgeport, attended the Juneteenth Parade and Festival Saturday, June 10 in Bridgeport, Conn. The parade began at noon and celebrations continued until 7 p.m. Otis Hart, of Bridgeport, attended the Juneteenth Parade and Festival Saturday, June 10 in Bridgeport, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hartford-based Trantolo & Trantolo held a ribbo...
|13 hr
|BPT
|3
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|18 hr
|BPT
|1
|Stratford man charged in Bridgeport homicide
|18 hr
|BPT
|1
|Lawmakers approve 3rd casino, MGM to fight in c...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have ...
|Jun 8
|Gordon Ramsay
|2
|Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal...
|Jun 8
|Tommy
|3
|Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08)
|Jun 8
|Dummy
|49
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC