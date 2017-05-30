Industry Leader Ham Brosious, Dead at 93 Jun 02, 2017
Pro audio industry entrepreneur Huston Hamilton Cobb Brosious of Oxford, Connecticut, died May 25, 2017 after a brief illness. He was 93. A mainstay of the industry for decades, he was instrumental in the success of Scully recorders in the 1960s, before founding pro audio dealer Audiotechniques in the 1970s, which would be a major player in the Northeast recording and broadcast audio market for two decades.
