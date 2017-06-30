I Love the '90s Tour' at Bridgeport's Webster Bank Arena
The "I Love the '90s Tour" comes to Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport on Wednesday, July 12. Vanilla Ice co-headlines with hip-hop trio Salt-N-Pepa. Also performing will be Color Me Badd, Coolio, Rob Base and Young MC.
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Thu
|Gavone
|5
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Thu
|Gavone
|7
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Thu
|Gavone
|3
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
|Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros...
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
|Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy"
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
