High Ridge Road shopping center sells for seven figures

Recorded June 1, the sale transferred the approximately 11,900-square-foot property from Bridgeport-based Cornell High Ridge Associates to Mount Vernon, N.Y.-based Diamond Court Realty . A few hundred yards from the Stamford Museum and Nature Center, the plaza houses North Stamford Cleaners, Danny's Cycles, Giovana's Wine and Spirits and Giovana's Deli on its ground level.

