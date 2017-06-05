High Ridge Road shopping center sells for seven figures
Recorded June 1, the sale transferred the approximately 11,900-square-foot property from Bridgeport-based Cornell High Ridge Associates to Mount Vernon, N.Y.-based Diamond Court Realty . A few hundred yards from the Stamford Museum and Nature Center, the plaza houses North Stamford Cleaners, Danny's Cycles, Giovana's Wine and Spirits and Giovana's Deli on its ground level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers approve 3rd casino, MGM to fight in c...
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have ...
|Thu
|Gordon Ramsay
|2
|Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal...
|Thu
|Tommy
|3
|Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08)
|Thu
|Dummy
|49
|NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Owen
|21
|Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged With Yelling...
|Jun 7
|BPT
|2
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|Jun 7
|BPT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC