Gubernatorial Hopeful David Walker To Address Bridgeport Rotary
David Walker, a gubernatorial hopeful, will speak on "Creating a Better Future in the U.S., Connecticut and Bridgeport" in an address Tuesday to the Bridgeport Rotary. Walker, a resident of Bridgeport, is a CPA with over 40 years of leadership experience in the public, private and nonprofit sectors.
