Gubernatorial Hopeful David Walker To...

Gubernatorial Hopeful David Walker To Address Bridgeport Rotary

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

David Walker, a gubernatorial hopeful, will speak on "Creating a Better Future in the U.S., Connecticut and Bridgeport" in an address Tuesday to the Bridgeport Rotary. Walker, a resident of Bridgeport, is a CPA with over 40 years of leadership experience in the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Market coming to Bridgeport's East End 2 hr BPT 2
News The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will ta... 2 hr BPT 1
News Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut Sat BPT 1
News Residents Cheer New Cop Squad For Bridgeport Ho... Sat BPT 1
News First arrest made in connection to powerful new... Jun 16 BPT 1
News Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro... Jun 16 BPT 1
News SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M... Jun 16 BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Fairfield County was issued at June 19 at 3:54PM EDT

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,872,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC