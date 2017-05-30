Graphic Video: Car slams people into ...

Graphic Video: Car slams people into building

13 hrs ago

Nobody was killed when a speeding car crashed into pedestrians and slammed them into a building, a frightful scene captured on surveillance video that shows a woman heroically trying to save a child's life. The woman, Shanta Jordan, jumped to push the boy from the path of the oncoming car, helping him to avoid being pinned by the vehicle.

