Graphic Video: Car slams people into building
Nobody was killed when a speeding car crashed into pedestrians and slammed them into a building, a frightful scene captured on surveillance video that shows a woman heroically trying to save a child's life. The woman, Shanta Jordan, jumped to push the boy from the path of the oncoming car, helping him to avoid being pinned by the vehicle.
Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|Chris
|48
|An image of P.T. Barnum's Iranistan mansion fro...
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal...
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|Making sure lawmakers live where they govern
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|Officials say 'Live PD' infant died from over-t...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration
|Fri
|Tommy
|8
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Fri
|Dummy
|4
