Graphic footage reveals moment US woman jumped in front of car, saved child

This is the hair-raising moment a heroine saved a child's life by jumping in the way of a car as it rammed into the side of a restaurant. The dramatic scene captured by surveillance video unfolded at Junco's in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where the woman, Shanta Jordan, dove in front of a speeding car to save a child she didn't know from a driver about to crash into a stone wall.

