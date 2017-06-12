Get to know... Tessa Gilmore-Barnes, Project Return program
Tessa Gilmore-Barnes, Program Director of Project Return, at the group home for women in crisis' Compo Road North location in Westport. Tessa Gilmore-Barnes, Program Director of Project Return, at the group home for women in crisis' Compo Road North location in Westport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First arrest made in connection to powerful new...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Malcolm-Jamal Warner Welcomes His First Child
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Ganim reveals developer for rehab of theaters
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Pastor Charged With Illegally Sellin...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC