Get to know... Lili Minerva, Fairfield Warde valedictorian

For Fairfield Warde High School 's valedictorian, the most valuable lessons the school has taught her are acceptance and kindness toward others. While Lili Minerva expects some chuckles when she references the often-cited WARDE acronym during her valedictorian's speech, she feels its message - Welcoming, Academic, Respectful, Dynamic and Ethical - of is among the most important things graduates June 15 can take into the world.

