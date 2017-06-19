Ganim's big economic developments sho...

Ganim's big economic developments short on transparency

Mayor Joe Ganim has launched an aggressive effort to keep a campaign promise and rehabilitate the historic theaters at the northern gateway to downtown. The City of Bridgeport announced that Exact Capital Group has been selected as the developer for a massive redevelopment project centered around the old Poli Theaters on Main Street.

