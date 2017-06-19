Ganim's big economic developments short on transparency
Mayor Joe Ganim has launched an aggressive effort to keep a campaign promise and rehabilitate the historic theaters at the northern gateway to downtown. The City of Bridgeport announced that Exact Capital Group has been selected as the developer for a massive redevelopment project centered around the old Poli Theaters on Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|3 hr
|BPT
|2
|Laura Ramos, Married High School Teacher, Arres...
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Fri
|Amerlca Gentleman...
|3
|Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ...
|Jun 21
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Jun 21
|BPT
|2
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Jun 20
|Engineer-1
|3
|Market coming to Bridgeport's East End
|Jun 19
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC