Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vacation
When it comes to time off, many private sector workers face using it or losing it before the calendar year ends. Three hundred and thirty eight municipal workers, including Mayor Joe Ganim and key members of his staff, received a total of $406,302 this spring for unused vacation days from 2016.
