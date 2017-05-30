Free CPR classes to be held Tuesday

Free CPR classes to be held Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The city of Bridgeport will host free CPR classes on Tuesday, June 6 at the Margaret E. Morton Government Center from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The city of Bridgeport will host free CPR classes on Tuesday, June 6 at the Margaret E. Morton Government Center from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. BRIDGEPORT - The city of Bridgeport will host free CPR classes on Tuesday for CPR and AED Awareness Week, according to a press release from Bridgeport spokeswoman Rowena White . Partnered with Mayor Ganim, the city of Bridgeport is offering the free CPR classes in support of the American Heart Association 's effort to increase cardiac arrest survival, the pree release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An image of P.T. Barnum's Iranistan mansion fro... 8 hr BPT 1
News Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal... 8 hr BPT 1
News Making sure lawmakers live where they govern 8 hr BPT 1
News Officials say 'Live PD' infant died from over-t... Fri BPT 1
News P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration Fri Tommy 8
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... Fri Dummy 4
News NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08) Jun 1 Owen 19
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,498,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC