Free CPR classes to be held Tuesday
The city of Bridgeport will host free CPR classes on Tuesday, June 6 at the Margaret E. Morton Government Center from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. BRIDGEPORT - The city of Bridgeport will host free CPR classes on Tuesday for CPR and AED Awareness Week, according to a press release from Bridgeport spokeswoman Rowena White. Partnered with Mayor Ganim, the city of Bridgeport is offering the free CPR classes in support of the American Heart Association's effort to increase cardiac arrest survival, the press release said.
