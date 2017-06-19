Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
Fletcher Thompson, a recognized architectural firm is moving their headquarters from Bridgeport to this building at 201 Main St., in Ansonia Fletcher Thompson, a recognized architectural firm is moving their headquarters from Bridgeport to this building at 201 Main St., in Ansonia Fletcher Thompson , a recognized architectural and engineering firm is leaving downtown Bridgeport for office space in the former Glazer Appliance and Furniture shop on 200 Main Street. "Fletcher Thompson is a major architectural and engineering firm," said Mayor David Cassetti .
