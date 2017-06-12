First arrest made in connection to powerful new drug
A former Bridgeport man has been arrested in the first prosecution in the distribution of carfentanil, a drug 10,000 times more potent than morphine. Charles Thelusma , 43, has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin, carfentanil and U47700.
