Firm Envisions '24-Hour Community' For Downtown Bridgeport
In addition to the much-anticipated renovations to the historic Majestic and Poli Palace theaters and Savoy Hotel, the Manhattan-based developers aim to create "a 24-hour community" of housing, shops and more along the downtown north corridor. Mayor Joe Ganim announce this week that that the city had selected the firm to take on the yeoman's job and Managing Partner Craig Livingston said it's up to the task.
