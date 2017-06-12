Feds Make First Bust Involving Deadly...

Feds Make First Bust Involving Deadly Carfentanil In Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A former Bridgeport man busted on drug charges will be the first person in Connecticut prosecuted in a federal case involving carfentanil, a dangerous and deadly opioid, prosecutors said Thursday. Charles Thelusma, 43, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin, carfentanil and U47700, prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth 4 hr BPT 1
News Malcolm-Jamal Warner Welcomes His First Child 4 hr BPT 1
News Ganim reveals developer for rehab of theaters 10 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Pastor Charged With Illegally Sellin... 10 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Record heat in Bridgeport Monday, hot again Tue... Wed BPT 1
News Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Man Steals All That ... Wed BPT 4
News PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro... Wed Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC