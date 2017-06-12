Feds Make First Bust Involving Deadly Carfentanil In Bridgeport
A former Bridgeport man busted on drug charges will be the first person in Connecticut prosecuted in a federal case involving carfentanil, a dangerous and deadly opioid, prosecutors said Thursday. Charles Thelusma, 43, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin, carfentanil and U47700, prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC