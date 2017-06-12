Feds Make First Bust Involving Deadly Carfentanil In Bridgeport

A former Bridgeport man busted on drug charges will be the first person in Connecticut prosecuted in a federal case involving carfentanil, a dangerous and deadly opioid, prosecutors said Thursday. Charles Thelusma, 43, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin, carfentanil and U47700, prosecutors said.

