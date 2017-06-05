Feds: Illinois Man Had Sex With CT Girl He Met Through Chess App

A 52-year-old man pleaded guilty in a federal court in Bridgeport this week to traveling from Illinois to Connecticut in order to have sex with a 15-year-old girl he met through a chess app. Arturo Castro of Wilmette, Ill., pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of use of an interstate facility to persuade a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity, according to Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.