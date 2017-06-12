Fairfield Cops: Woman Finds Suspiciou...

Fairfield Cops: Woman Finds Suspicious Men, One On PCP, Parked In Driveway

A Stratford man who told officers he had smoked PCP was arrested Friday after a woman reported two suspicious men parked in her driveway, police said. The woman said the two men parked around 6:15 p.m. and one came to the door and asked about doing work around the house, police said.

