Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Teen Found With Machine Gun Parts And Ammo
An 18-year-old was arrested Sunday night after he was found with rifle ammunition, a high-capacity magazine and other firearm parts, Fairfield police said. Officers were called to Brooklawn Avenue near Spooner Avenue on a report of two suspicious males looking into parked cars just before 8 p.m., police said.
