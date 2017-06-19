Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Teen Found...

Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Teen Found With Machine Gun Parts And Ammo

An 18-year-old was arrested Sunday night after he was found with rifle ammunition, a high-capacity magazine and other firearm parts, Fairfield police said. Officers were called to Brooklawn Avenue near Spooner Avenue on a report of two suspicious males looking into parked cars just before 8 p.m., police said.

