Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Man Steals All That And Two Bags Of Chips
A Bridgeport man was arrested for shoplifting Sunday when he left Whole Foods without paying for groceries he still had in a shopping basket, police said. Samson White, 45, of Fairfield Avenue, was charged with sixth-degree larceny just before 2 p.m., when officers looking for a man who fled the Grasmere Avenue store found him on Black Rock Turnpike near the Bridgeport border, police said.
