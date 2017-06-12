Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Man Steals All That And Two Bags Of Chips

A Bridgeport man was arrested for shoplifting Sunday when he left Whole Foods without paying for groceries he still had in a shopping basket, police said. Samson White, 45, of Fairfield Avenue, was charged with sixth-degree larceny just before 2 p.m., when officers looking for a man who fled the Grasmere Avenue store found him on Black Rock Turnpike near the Bridgeport border, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.