Faces of Greenwich: Louis Borselio works for Greenwich parking...
L: Fifty years, basically, except I spent some time in the military, in California, in Bridgeport, Conn., maybe like 40 plus years. L: Yeah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Residents Cheer New Cop Squad For Bridgeport Ho...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|First arrest made in connection to powerful new...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Malcolm-Jamal Warner Welcomes His First Child
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC