Exterior of St. Vincent's Medical Center, in Bridgeport, Conn. Dec. 12, 2016.

St. Vincent 's Medical Center , 2800 Main St., is centralizing its breast care services on a single floor, in what the hospital is calling an effort to "enhance the patient-centered experience." According to a post on the St. Vincent's Facebook page , the St. Vincent's Breast Health Center team is now located on the fourth floor of the Elizabeth M. Pfriem SWIM Center for Cancer Care .

