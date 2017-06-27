Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a prostitute'
Doctor and member of ethics commission 'arrested after assuming a woman outside motel was the prostitute he hired and being hit in the face by pepper spray when she thought he was trying to sexually assault her' Dr Noel Kayo, a 39-year-old cardiovascular researcher and member of the Bridgeport Ethics commission, was charged Monday with patronizing a prostitute A Connecticut ethics commissioner was arrested outside a hotel for mistaking a local woman for a prostitute, according to police. Dr Noel Kayo, a 39-year-old cardiovascular researcher and member of the Bridgeport Ethics commission, was charged Monday with patronizing a prostitute, according to CTpost .
