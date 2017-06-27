Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hir...

Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a prostitute'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Doctor and member of ethics commission 'arrested after assuming a woman outside motel was the prostitute he hired and being hit in the face by pepper spray when she thought he was trying to sexually assault her' Dr Noel Kayo, a 39-year-old cardiovascular researcher and member of the Bridgeport Ethics commission, was charged Monday with patronizing a prostitute A Connecticut ethics commissioner was arrested outside a hotel for mistaking a local woman for a prostitute, according to police. Dr Noel Kayo, a 39-year-old cardiovascular researcher and member of the Bridgeport Ethics commission, was charged Monday with patronizing a prostitute, according to CTpost .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy" 3 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... 6 hr BPT 1
Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd 17 hr Gavone 4
News Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens 17 hr Gavone 2
News Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes 21 hr BPT 7
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... Tue WorkAvoider 6
News LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused o... Tue WorkAvoider 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,409 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC