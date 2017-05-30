Driver in Bridgeport accident faces drug charges in Stamford
Allen Pearson, 37, of Bridgeport, was arrested for being in possession of the powerful hallucinogen PCP only hours after he ran into three pedestrians, pinning them against a wall. Allen Pearson, 37, of Bridgeport, was arrested for being in possession of the powerful hallucinogen PCP only hours after he ran into three pedestrians, pinning them against a wall.
