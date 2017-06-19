Day Tripping - Trip I: A day at Connecticut's only zoo
Editor's note: This is the first in a series of day trips the news staff will take during the summer of 2017 to highlight lesser known or unknown tourist spots just miles from town. Travel with the reporter as they experience the locale and share it with you in their own words.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Jun 20
|Engineer-1
|3
|Market coming to Bridgeport's East End
|Jun 19
|BPT
|2
|The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will ta...
|Jun 19
|BPT
|1
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC