Danbury charter school proposal in the works
The national debate over funding schools of choice has found a battleground in Danbury - the largest city in Connecticut without a charter school. A New York-based organization that has been laying groundwork for two years to open a state-funded charter school in Danbury plans to file a formal request with the state Department of Education in July, when the application period opens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An image of P.T. Barnum's Iranistan mansion fro...
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal...
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|Making sure lawmakers live where they govern
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|Officials say 'Live PD' infant died from over-t...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration
|Fri
|Tommy
|8
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Fri
|Dummy
|4
|NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08)
|Jun 1
|Owen
|19
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC