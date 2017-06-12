Credit Cards Stolen From Car In Wilton Used In Bridgeport
Two people have so far reported break-ins on Saturday morning, but police said many more are likely to come forward. The cars were broken into at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. Police said that a wallet containing credit cards, gift cards and money was taken from one car, while the other car only had a Connecticut learner's permit taken from the glove box.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Record heat in Bridgeport Monday, hot again Tue...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Man Steals All That ...
|1 hr
|BPT
|4
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Were you SEEN at Black Rock Day?
|Mon
|BPT
|1
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Juneteenth' celebration takes over Main Street,...
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC