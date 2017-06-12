Credit Cards Stolen From Car In Wilton Used In Bridgeport

Two people have so far reported break-ins on Saturday morning, but police said many more are likely to come forward. The cars were broken into at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. Police said that a wallet containing credit cards, gift cards and money was taken from one car, while the other car only had a Connecticut learner's permit taken from the glove box.

