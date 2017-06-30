Cops: 2 Bridgeport Teens Stole Comput...

Cops: 2 Bridgeport Teens Stole Computer, Credit Cards From Cars In Trumbull

Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

Two Bridgeport teens found driving around a Trumbull neighborhood overnight with no headlights on were stealing items out of parked cars, Trumbull police said. A Trumbull officer spotted the car at 3:04 a.m. Friday as it traveled slowly on Brewster Place with its headlights off, police said.

