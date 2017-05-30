Coal-burning power plant closes
The Brayton Point Power Station powered down before a midnight Thursday deadline, culminating a decadeslong shift from coal, oil and nuclear energy to lower-cost natural gas. The plant has burned coal since 1963 along Mount Hope Bay in Somerset, near the Rhode Island border.
