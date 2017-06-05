Classical Studies Magnet Academy success story in Bridgeport
Ajara Jagne, 15, of Bridgeport, just returned from college at Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington, MA. The college, which calls itself the early college, is for students who are ready for college sooner than their peers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alien Conspiracy Theory: Massive Base Hidden Un...
|Sun
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Graphic Video: Car slams people into building
|Sun
|Amerlca Gentleman...
|2
|Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Chris
|48
|An image of P.T. Barnum's Iranistan mansion fro...
|Jun 3
|BPT
|1
|Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal...
|Jun 3
|BPT
|1
|Making sure lawmakers live where they govern
|Jun 3
|BPT
|1
|Officials say 'Live PD' infant died from over-t...
|Jun 2
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC