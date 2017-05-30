Church leaders demand cop reforms after Negron shooting

Jazmarie Melendez placed fresh roses on the street side memorial to her younger half-brother, Jayson Negron , shot and killed a few feet away by city police May 9. But Melendez's reason for visiting the site Thursday was to focus, with church leaders, on other things they believe are stale: Official news of the state police investigation into Negron's death, an effort to outfit officers with body cameras, and the training Bridgeport police receive in cultural sensitivity and use of force. "They are not trained in making peace without the threat of more violence," alleged Rev.

