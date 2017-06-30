Bridgeport woman strikes four police ...

Bridgeport woman strikes four police cars, leads police on...

State police said Mercedes Bruno, 27, of Catherine Street in Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of assault on public safety personnel, two counts of criminal attempt to commit assault on public safety personnel, second-degree larceny, reckless endangerment, operating while under the influence, reckless driving, evading responsibility and engaging police in a pursuit.

