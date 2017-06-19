Bridgeport to axe Parent Center classes

Instead, parents enrolled in the center's General Education Development - or GED - classes, English as a Second Language courses and computer training are being directed to the district's day and evening adult education programs. The announcement came this week from Parent Center Coordinator Lisa Pavlich-Kuhn who in the announcement said five instructors are being cut along with the classes as of June 29, 2017.

