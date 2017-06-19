Bridgeport to axe Parent Center classes
Instead, parents enrolled in the center's General Education Development - or GED - classes, English as a Second Language courses and computer training are being directed to the district's day and evening adult education programs. The announcement came this week from Parent Center Coordinator Lisa Pavlich-Kuhn who in the announcement said five instructors are being cut along with the classes as of June 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Jun 20
|Engineer-1
|3
|Market coming to Bridgeport's East End
|Jun 19
|BPT
|2
|The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will ta...
|Jun 19
|BPT
|1
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC