Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault charge

A Bridgeport teacher is facing a sexual assault charge after reports that she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a male student. According to Bridgeport police, 31-year-old Laura Ramos, of Milford, was charged with second degree sexual assault Tuesday.

