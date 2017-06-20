Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault charge
A Bridgeport teacher is facing a sexual assault charge after reports that she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a male student. According to Bridgeport police, 31-year-old Laura Ramos, of Milford, was charged with second degree sexual assault Tuesday.
