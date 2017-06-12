Bridgeport man, woman accused of fraud
Raul O. Infante, 23, and Katie Cruz, 22, of Bridgeport were arrested last week after allegedly attempting to make illegal purchases at a Sprint store in Orange. Photos courtesy of the Orange Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Residents Cheer New Cop Squad For Bridgeport Ho...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|First arrest made in connection to powerful new...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Malcolm-Jamal Warner Welcomes His First Child
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC