Bridgeport man identified as body found in stolen SUV
Jason Nieves, 28, of Bridgeport, was identified as the man found in a stolen SUV on fire Wednesday night. Nieves died of a gunshot, according to Bridgeport spokeswoman Rowena White.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have ...
|13 hr
|Gordon Ramsay
|2
|Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal...
|19 hr
|Tommy
|3
|Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08)
|19 hr
|Dummy
|49
|NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08)
|19 hr
|Owen
|21
|Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged With Yelling...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|Wed
|BPT
|4
|The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be...
|Wed
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC