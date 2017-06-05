Bridgeport man identified as body fou...

Bridgeport man identified as body found in stolen SUV

Jason Nieves, 28, of Bridgeport, was identified as the man found in a stolen SUV on fire Wednesday night. Nieves died of a gunshot, according to Bridgeport spokeswoman Rowena White.

