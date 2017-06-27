Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Brea...

Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At Norwalk Bagel Shop

6 hrs ago Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

A Bridgeport man was charged with trying to break into a bagel shop in Norwalk back in 2014 before employees chased him and an accomplice off, according to the Hour. Geraldo Basco, 49, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday and charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, the Hour reported.

Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.

