Bridgeport Man Awarded $323K In Police Brutality Suit
A Bridgeport man was awarded $323,000 in a lawsuit claiming officers used excessive force when arresting him on charges that were later dropped, according to the Connecticut Post. Anibal Diaz, 31, had filed the lawsuit as a result of an arrest that took place in May 2013, according to the Connecticut Post.
