Bridgeport Man Awarded $323K In Polic...

Bridgeport Man Awarded $323K In Police Brutality Suit

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

A Bridgeport man was awarded $323,000 in a lawsuit claiming officers used excessive force when arresting him on charges that were later dropped, according to the Connecticut Post. Anibal Diaz, 31, had filed the lawsuit as a result of an arrest that took place in May 2013, according to the Connecticut Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers approve 3rd casino, MGM to fight in c... 4 hr BPT 1
News The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have ... 22 hr Gordon Ramsay 2
News Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal... Thu Tommy 3
Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08) Thu Dummy 49
News NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08) Thu Owen 21
News Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged With Yelling... Wed BPT 2
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings... Wed BPT 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,161 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC