Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings Beach

A man who police allege stole money from the guard shack at Jennings Beach June 1 was quickly apprehended in Bridgeport. The guard at the beach called police around 2 p.m. and said when he stopped out of the shack to assist a customer, a man he later recognized as a former co-worker went in, grabbed about $310 in cash, and fled toward the Sandcastle playground.

