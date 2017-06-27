Bridgeport man allegedly had PCP
On June 20 around 2:10 a.m., an officer pulled over Ivan Melendez , of Hooker Road, on Interstate 95 North for an expired registration on his blue 2000 Ford Excursion. When speaking with the Bridgeport man, the officer noticed the smell of alcohol and that the suspect's eyes were red and watery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes
|13 hr
|WorkAvoider
|5
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|13 hr
|WorkAvoider
|6
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|Tue
|WorkAvoider
|3
|LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused o...
|Tue
|WorkAvoider
|2
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Tue
|WorkAvoider
|4
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Mon
|BPT
|1
|Music, family and fun at Barnum parade
|Mon
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC