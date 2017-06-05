Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged Wi...

Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged With Yelling Slurs, Making Threats

Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

A man who appeared to be intoxicated began yelling racial slurs and threatening a fellow passenger on the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferry this weekend, according to the Connecticut Post. Police told the Connecticut Post that 44-year-old Dominick Notartomaso of Bellport, N.Y. began causing a disturbance on the ferry as it was on its way to Port Jefferson on Saturday evening.

