Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged With Yelling Slurs, Making Threats
A man who appeared to be intoxicated began yelling racial slurs and threatening a fellow passenger on the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferry this weekend, according to the Connecticut Post. Police told the Connecticut Post that 44-year-old Dominick Notartomaso of Bellport, N.Y. began causing a disturbance on the ferry as it was on its way to Port Jefferson on Saturday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible slot machines in Bridgeport
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal...
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be...
|4 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08)
|Tue
|lifeisshort
|20
|"Police-accountability" bill fails in House
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Alien Conspiracy Theory: Massive Base Hidden Un...
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC