Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy"
A woman receives a ticket after overstaying the five minute grace period on her automated parking meter on Main Street in Bridgeport in February. A woman receives a ticket after overstaying the five minute grace period on her automated parking meter on Main Street in Bridgeport in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes
|1 hr
|BPT
|7
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|19 hr
|WorkAvoider
|6
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|Tue
|WorkAvoider
|3
|LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused o...
|Tue
|WorkAvoider
|2
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Tue
|WorkAvoider
|4
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Jun 26
|BPT
|1
|Music, family and fun at Barnum parade
|Jun 26
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC