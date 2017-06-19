Bridgeport Bus Driver Charged With Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Girl
A Bridgeport bus driver was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl earlier this year, according to state police. On Feb. 28, State Police Detectives with Western District Major Crime launched an investigation after receiving a complaint of sexual contact between the girl and a bus driver for Connecticut Transportation Solutions.
