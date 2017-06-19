Bridgeport Bus Driver Charged With Se...

Bridgeport Bus Driver Charged With Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Girl

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

A Bridgeport bus driver was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl earlier this year, according to state police. On Feb. 28, State Police Detectives with Western District Major Crime launched an investigation after receiving a complaint of sexual contact between the girl and a bus driver for Connecticut Transportation Solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... Wed BPT 2
News Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ... Wed BPT 1
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia Wed BPT 2
News Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro... Jun 20 Engineer-1 3
News Market coming to Bridgeport's East End Jun 19 BPT 2
News The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will ta... Jun 19 BPT 1
News Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut Jun 17 BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Fairfield County was issued at June 23 at 4:02AM EDT

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,294 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC