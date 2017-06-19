Bridge Academy graduation 2017
Registration will allow you to post comments on ctpost.com and create a ctpost.com Subscriber Portal account for you to manage subscriptions and email preferences. Graduate Gallerie Quezada is given a hug and a box of flowers by her dad Rafael at the conclusion of Bridge Academy's 20th Annual Commencement Exercises in Bridgeport, Conn., on Thursday June 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Jun 20
|Engineer-1
|3
|Market coming to Bridgeport's East End
|Jun 19
|BPT
|2
|The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will ta...
|Jun 19
|BPT
|1
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC