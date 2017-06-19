Bridge Academy graduation 2017

Registration will allow you to post comments on ctpost.com and create a ctpost.com Subscriber Portal account for you to manage subscriptions and email preferences. Graduate Gallerie Quezada is given a hug and a box of flowers by her dad Rafael at the conclusion of Bridge Academy's 20th Annual Commencement Exercises in Bridgeport, Conn., on Thursday June 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.