Audio company hopes to expand offerings with Bridgeport...
Art Powers, president of Intelligent Audio Products Corp., parent company of PlanterSpeakers, shows off his company's flagstone speaker model at the company's new manufacturing facility on Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport, Conn. less Art Powers, president of Intelligent Audio Products Corp., parent company of PlanterSpeakers, shows off his company's flagstone speaker model at the company's new manufacturing facility on Barnum Avenue in ... more Art Powers, president of Intelligent Audio Products Corp., parent company of PlanterSpeakers, poses next to the company's piermont speaker model at the company's new manufacturing facility on Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Residents Cheer New Cop Squad For Bridgeport Ho...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|First arrest made in connection to powerful new...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Malcolm-Jamal Warner Welcomes His First Child
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC