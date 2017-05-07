Arts celebrated as economic driver in Fairfield County
Master of Ceremonies, actor James Naughton introduces keynote speaker Kelli O'Hara, one of Broadway's great leading ladies, and a Tony Award winning actor and singer at The Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County's Arts & Culture Empowerment Awards at The Shore and Country Club in Norwalk, Conn. on Wednesday, May 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal...
|2 hr
|Tommy
|3
|Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08)
|2 hr
|Dummy
|49
|NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Owen
|21
|The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have ...
|22 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged With Yelling...
|22 hr
|BPT
|2
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|22 hr
|BPT
|4
|The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be...
|22 hr
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC