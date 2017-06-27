Accident near Bridgeport Hospital did not result in...
An accident Tuesday morning, June 27, 2017, left one vehicle on its side, pinned between two other vehicles on either side near the Bridgeport Hospital. A photo from passerby, Migdalia Cruz, showed the scene of the accident around 7 a.m. less An accident Tuesday morning, June 27, 2017, left one vehicle on its side, pinned between two other vehicles on either side near the Bridgeport Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|4 hr
|Jackelope
|5
|Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes
|4 hr
|Jackelope
|4
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|11 hr
|WorkAvoider
|3
|LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused o...
|11 hr
|WorkAvoider
|2
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|11 hr
|WorkAvoider
|4
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Mon
|BPT
|1
|Music, family and fun at Barnum parade
|Mon
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC