A record-smashing heat wave will scorch the southwestern U.S.
A brutal heat wave is expected to scorch the southwestern U.S. this week, with some cities likely to see all-time record high temperatures. The National Weather Service said this will likely be one of the most intense heat waves seen in many years across desert Southwest, including parts of California, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah.
