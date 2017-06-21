21-Year-Old Bridgeport Man Killed Aft...

21-Year-Old Bridgeport Man Killed After Car Crash Into Two Trees On Parkway

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

A 21-year-old Bridgeport man was killed after he lost control of his car, went off the Wilbur Cross Parkway and slammed into two trees on Monday morning, state police said. Carlos Salgado, of 719 Washington Ave., was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08) 53 min lifeisshort 20
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings... 1 hr BPT 1
News Possible slot machines in Bridgeport 2 hr BPT 1
News "Police-accountability" bill fails in House 2 hr BPT 1
News Alien Conspiracy Theory: Massive Base Hidden Un... Sun Elise R Gingerich 3
News Graphic Video: Car slams people into building Sun Amerlca Gentleman... 2
Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08) Sun Chris 48
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC