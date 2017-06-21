21-Year-Old Bridgeport Man Killed After Car Crash Into Two Trees On Parkway
A 21-year-old Bridgeport man was killed after he lost control of his car, went off the Wilbur Cross Parkway and slammed into two trees on Monday morning, state police said. Carlos Salgado, of 719 Washington Ave., was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
